The death of your closed ones leaves a void that can never be filled, no matter how many happy moments and highs you face in your life. You will always miss that person and that person takes a permanent place in your memory.

On April 29, 2020, the nation woke up to the news of Angrezi Medium actor, Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise, breaking million hearts. Nobody had dreamt of something like this, and nobody ever wanted this to happen. His generosity had touched people for he was a gem of a human. His honest genuine reactions still make us happy, and somewhere deep in our hearts, we all still wish if the news was a hoax.

Sharing the pictures, Babil talked about how the school kids and their principal would show up to meet his late father, Irrfan every time he would visit their farmhouse. He wrote, “I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.” Take a look at the pictures below:

Irrfan had shared a warm and friendly relationship with his sons, Babil and Ayaan. In a 2017 interview, the legendary actor had revealed how he had reacted on seeing ‘love bite’ on his son, Babil’s neck! The ‘daddy cool’ had revealed his reaction on his son, Babil’s love life.

He had said, “My kids are very open with me. When I saw a love mark on his neck and confronted him about it, he said, ‘no it’s not that, it is a rash.’ I said to him Beta congratulations. (laughs).” He had further emphasised on the importance of making kids comfortable with sharing everything with parents.