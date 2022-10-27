“It’s Not Just An Item Song, ” Said Siddharth Malhotra While Talking About The Song Manike Featuring Nora Fatehi

Siddharth Malhotra’s latest release ‘Thank God’ comes under controversy ever since the trailer dropped on the internet. Actor Siddharth Malhotra is talk about the boycott trend and song Manike song featuring Nora Fatehi. While talking about the song Manike, Siddharth said, That is not ‘just an item song’. Also, he spoke about the legal issues faced on the release of the movie, he said, ‘it’s not fair to watch one snippet and judge a whole film’.

Last year, team Thank God announced the debut of Srilankan singer Yohani with her viral song Manike in Hindi version. The song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani features Nora Fatehi and Siddharth Malhotra. In the latest Interview, Siddharth Malhotra said, “This is the main song in the film. Nora plays an interesting role; she doesn’t lop for the song only. It’s very well integrated into the story as opposed to it being just an item song. We’re all very happy that the audience like it. However, Nora and I’ve done a lot of songs in the past but the first time I danced with her is in Manike. We did a song in Marjaavaan (Ek Toh Kum Zindagani) as well where I was just looking at her dance. At that time, I had told her that the next time we do a song, I’ll make sure that I do some moves and that’s what we did with Manike.”

“While reading a script, we’re looking at the story. I realise that it’s not fair to watch one snippet and judge an entire film. You can’t judge a book by its cover only. I’m looking forward people to actually seeing the whole two hours of the film and then having a discussion and dialogue on why a character is saying something. Then they can take a fair decision about what we’ve done and what the tonality and our intention are. That would be the correct way to judge a film,” Siddharth added.

Apart from Siddharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgan in pivot roles under the direction of Indra Kumar. Talking about the work front, Siddharth will also be seen with Yodha Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.