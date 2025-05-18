‘It’s Their Job’, Ranveer Allahabadia Shared A New Life Mantra For His Fans In A New Post On Social Media

Popular Youtuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s life is now back on track and has become busy with his podcast. He also posts on his social media handle but a few months ago, he was criticized a lot for making controversial comments on Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’. After which he stayed away from social media for about a month.

But now the YouTuber has shared a new life mantra for his fans. He says that if someone does not work according to your expectations, then there is no point in getting angry or trying to improve it. Ranveer Allahbadia wrote in an Instagram post, ‘Have you ever been frustrated that people don’t behave the way they should? Maybe they’re rude, unreliable or just plain annoying. You try to fix them, correct them or get angry at them – but what happens? Nothing.’

Ranveer further said that people get frustrated when things don’t go their way. He says, ‘It’s human instinct to want things to happen our way. We want people to behave the way we think is right. When they don’t do that, we get frustrated. They will be who they are. They will make mistakes. They will be disappointed. That’s their job.’

He said that the most important thing is how we react in such a situation, because our emotions are the only thing we have control over. He said, ‘But what do you think? How do you respond? That’s what matters the most. If someone is facing difficulty, let them be. If someone is behaving inappropriately, let them be. You hold yourself to a higher standard. You control your emotions, your reactions, your energy. The weakness is to let others decide how you feel. The strength is to choose for yourself.’