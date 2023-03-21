‘Ja Tujhe Maaf Kia…’: Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note For Satish Kaushik. Checkout!

The sudden demise of actor Satish Kaushik left everyone in Shock. Amid several rumors about him, the family and friends pay their last goodbye to the actor. Actor Anupam Kher and Satish had a great bond together and this can proven by seeing the support of Anupam Kher to Satish’s family.

Anupam kher stands like a strong pillar for the family and completed his all responsibilities. On Monday, a prayer meeting was arranged for the actor. Anupam was seen holding the hands of Vanshika (Satish’s daughter) while moving to the meeting hall. Satish’s wife also was there along with her daughter.

Apart from this, Anupam Kher also urge the media not to believe in fake rumors and wanted to make an easy exit for the star.

He said to the media, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumors should end today with this pooja.” As soon as the rituals are completed, Anupam kher shares an emotional video along with a heartwarming note for the late actor. Anupam revealed that the two always sang a song, Do Lafzo Ki Hai Dil Kahani…..

Anupam shared a video from the prayer meeting with the background song Do lafzo ki hai dil ki kahani. While sharing the video he wrote, “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chod kar jaane ke liye. will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day-to-day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favorite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #OmShanti.”

Apart from Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and Vivek Agnihotri also pay tribute to the veteran actor.