Jack Sparrow’s Costume Gets A Huge Hike This Halloween Season- Checkout!

John Christopher Depp II is an American actor and musician. He is a proud recipient of multiple accolades, including a Golden Global Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFATA awards. In the 2000s, Depp became one of the most commercially successful film stars after playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Walt Disney swashbuckler film series Pirates of the Caribbean in the year 2003–2017.

There is no doubt that Johnny Depp is one of the most popular actors in the world. This actor has been a part of showbiz for over three decades. He has done some incredible work contributing to the cinema. He received his biggest fame after one of the most iconic characters that he played in his entire career is ‘Jack Sparrow’ from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Johnny Depp’s divorce case with Amber Heard

According to the old news, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009. The couple started for a few years. In 2015, they got married. After a year of marriage, In 2016, Heard filed for divorce and alleged that actor Johnny Depp had physically abused her during their marriage while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Recently the divorce case of him and his wife which was Live streamed globally took over the internet. Johnny and Amber’s divorce case happens to be one of the most expensive and high-profile divorces of all time. Depp lost the earlier trial to an ex-wife in the UK but won the US one in June recently. Their fans poured so much love for their favourite stars and supported them throughout on social media.

Spike in Jack’s Costume in Halloween Season.

According to recent reports, the sales of Jack’s costume have spiked up during the Halloween season. The percentage of its increase is almost 90%. Fans believe this could happen because of Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. A famous website Halloweencostumes.com has confirmed that they have witnessed a huge sales spike in their Jack Sparrow costume. The site is known to be the world’s largest costume retailer. They have made this big revelation doing better than recent releases like Maverick, Hocus Pocus 2 and Disney’s Pixar Lightyear, as reported by TMZ. Whoa, Johnny Depp phenomenon, etc.

Now, this has been confirmed that Johnny Depp’s popularity has gone massive in the last year. He had to go through two big trials and his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in the courtroom. Moreover, the audience has also seen a huge spike in his fan following on social media including his Instagram account. This is known to everyone that Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny in a 2018’s op-ed piece that she wrote for Washington Post. According to her, she had to face domestic violence while she was with Jonny Depp. Although there was no mention of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, later on, Depp’s legal team filed a defamation case against Amber.