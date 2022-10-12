Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Trolled After Release Of ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’ Promo!

Jacqueline Fernandez is not spared from the punch of sarcasm. But she has just started to get relief. Jacqueline, accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, was granted interim bail in September. Her new film ‘Ram Setu’ is coming on Diwali. Meanwhile, she has made it to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s new show. Even in such a comfortable time, one after another arrows of sarcasm are coming towards her from social media.

But let’s say it openly! In a new show called ‘Dream Homes with Gauri Khan,’ Gauri is working to change the interior of Bollywood stars. Manish Malhotra, Farha Khan, Kabir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, and of course Jacqueline will be there in the 6 episodes of that series. Apart from the app, it can be seen on YouTube.

In the 30-second promo of the show, Gauri is busy decorating Jacqueline’s house. She is seen engaged in conversation with her too. At that time, snaps of Gauri’s work with Jacqueline were seen. After the promo was released, Jacqueline started to feel uncomfortable. “Who gave money to decorate his luxurious house?” “Is that ‘Gauri Sen’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar?” “Did Sukesh pay for all this?” This is the girl who cheated 200 crores… Gauri.. Did you also get a share from Sukesh?” so many questions came rushing towards Jacqueline.

Apart from Jacqueline and Noha Fatehi, names of several Bollywood actresses have been linked with Sukesh, who is accused in the extortion case and is currently in Tihar jail. However, there was depth in the relationship between this billionaire and the conman with Jacqueline. Sukesh is Jacqueline’s ‘dream man.’ The claim that Sukesh showered the 37-year-old actress with crores of rupees has also been raised. Jacqueline also faced interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Delhi Police.