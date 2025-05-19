Jacqueline Fernandez Got Scared As A Fan Came Too Close To The Actress While Clicking A Selfie With Her

A video of the actress Jacqueline Fernandez has surfaced on social media in which she is taking a selfie with a fan. However, during this time, she got into trouble since the fan came too close to the actress, which scared her. However, people have reacted to what the actress’s manager did during this time. Along with this, Jacqueline has been praised, and that fan has been criticized.

Fans often go out of control on seeing celebs and rush to take photos with them. In such a situation, many times the bodyguards of the actors push the crowd of people to protect them, and due to this, they become victims of criticism. However, when this does not happen. Celebs agree to give photos with them, then the same people forget their limits.

The video of Jacqueline Fernandez that has surfaced is from an event in Mumbai. A person is seen coming to her to take a photo, and when the actress took his phone and posed for a selfie with him, he came very close to her. He was almost seen touching his face with Jacqueline’s face, but despite this, Jacqueline kept smiling and got a picture taken with him. However, her manager defended her and pushed the fan away.

Now, seeing this incident, people started reacting to this video and criticized the behavior of the fan and praised Jacqueline for maintaining restraint. She did not lose her temper on the fan, like other celebs do. One user wrote, ‘Jacqueline is very cute. She is very calm in nature. She did not react to the fan coming close to her. She looks cute. However, a man should really know how to behave and not cross the line.’ One wrote, ‘Jacqueline’s reaction was natural. There was no overacting.’