James Cameron Says, If “The Way Of Water” Doesn’t Do Well, “Avatar 3” Might Be The Final Film

James Cameron, a well-known Hollywood director, will be keenly interested in how ‘Avatar: The Way of Water performs at the box office when it hits theatres in December. According to Deadline, Cameron has stated that the success of the impending sequel will determine how long the “Avatar” film franchise lasts.

In an interview with Total Film. He said, “The market may be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the tale inside movie three, and not continue forever if it’s just not profitable.”

The pandemic and streaming are the “one-two punch,” Cameron continued. “We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film does that. The question is: how many people give a shit now?”

The director had expressed uncertainty earlier this year about helming the fourth and fifth instalments because he is also interested in other projects.

“The Avatar movies are kind of all-consuming in and of themselves. In addition, I’m working on some other intriguing projects. I believe that after a while—I’m not sure if it will be after three or after four—I’ll want to hand the reins over to a director I trust so that I can pursue other interests. Or perhaps not. I’m not sure.” Deadline reports that Cameron spoke to Empire.

The script was written by Cameron and Josh Friedman and is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2009 epic adventure “Avatar,” which debuted in theatres 13 years ago. On December 16, 2022, it will open in theatres all around the world.