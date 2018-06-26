Arjun Kapoor turned 33 today and is receiving a lot of birthday wishes from his friends, family and co-stars. He has done really well so far in his acting career and has established his name in the Indian cinema. He has a very strong bond with his family and has stood like a pillar of strength for them. He has always stood by the side of his sisters like a rock whether its Anshula Kapoor or his half-sisters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

He has seen spending a good time and bond with Anshula and Jahnvi Kapoor. Today, on his birthday, Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor shared some beautiful Instagram posts for bhaiya Arjun Kapoor.

While little sister Janhvi wrote “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya” with a picture of all the four siblings from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding reception, Anshula posted a very beautiful childhood picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Bhai You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one – my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way love you to infinity”

Check out their posts here:

Janhvi and Anshula also posted a story in their Instagram profiles which are a proof that brother Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday last night with the sisters. In the story, Arjun is seeing cutting the cake and celebrating his birthday.

You can check the stories here:

http://www.instagram.com/stories/anshulakapoor/

http://www.instagram.com/stories/janhvikapoor/

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy in shooting for ‘Namaste England’ opposite Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi is looking forward for the release of her debut film Dhadak which is going to be released on 20th July 2018.

After the demise of the legendary actor Sridevi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has stood beside her little sisters Janhvi and Khushi and the siblings have been bonding like never before.

We wish the very talented actor a very happy birthday!