Janhvi Kapoor And Rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya Seek Blessings At Tirupati; Watch VIRAL Video!

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has yet again fueled her dating rumours with ex-flame Shikhar Pahariya. They are often spotted together at airports and other events and also arriving together for any event in the same car. Now, Janhvi and Shikhar are spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple offering prayers. Janhvi’s sister Khushi also accompanied them.

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya Visit Tirupati

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya was snapped at Tirupati temple in Tirumala. As per reports, the duo has been dating yet again.

The Mili actress donned a pink and green traditional saree, while Shikhar wore a white dhoti and red stole. Both offered prayers and sought blessings at the temple. Khushi was in a green and red saree. The viral video was shared by the news agency ANI. In the video, both the Kapoor sisters were seen bowing down to offer prayers.

Have a look at the video here.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Shikhar Pahariya’s Relationship With Janhvi Kapoor’s Family

It seems Shikhar has gelled well with Janhvi’s family. He was spotted with Boney Kapoor and Janhvi at the airport recently, Also, at the NMACC launch event, Shikhar posed with Boney and on Day 2 of the event, he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend. Shikhar and Janhvi have not yet confirm their relationship, but their gestures towards each other say it all.

For the unversed, Janhvi and Shikhar were reportedly dating each other but they parted ways. Now, they are said to have rebound.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work Front

Workwise, Janhvi was last seen in Mili for which she was raved by critics and audience. She will star in Nitest Tiwari’s film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao.