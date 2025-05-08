Janhvi Kapoor Reprimands Those Calling Bollywood Celebs At Gala ‘Chandivalisation of Met’, Deets Inside

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shone on the red carpet at the ‘Met Gala 2025’. This year, a large number of Indian stars were seen at this event. However, not everyone was happy with this. Some people on social media trolled Indian artists and made fun of their presence by calling it ‘Chandivalisation of Met’. Now, Janhvi Kapoor did not like these things, and she did not remain silent.

The actress recently raised her voice strongly against the trolls. Several pictures and videos from the Met Gala event were shared on social media, in one of the posts, some people used the term ‘Chandivalisation of Met’ to imply that Indian celebrities attending the Met Gala made the event less classy. The line is a taunt that links Indian celebrities’ style at the grand fashion event to ‘Chandivali’.

Responding to such taunts, Janhvi said, ‘Surprising how we are being classist towards ourselves, clearly the colonial trauma (psychological and emotional harm) has not left us.’ She further added how some Indians still judge their own culture because of old colonial attitudes. Janhvi reminded everyone that Indian artisans and designers have been doing beautiful work for decades, but often they do not get the credit they deserve.

The actress further wrote, ‘For decades the work of our artisans has been exported from our country and put on world stages without any credit, for decades they have borrowed our clothes, our embroidery, our dresses, our jewellery and presented it as a creation of which they are the rightful owners. Met Gala is an opportunity to celebrate India’s rich heritage openly and proudly on an international stage.’