Sridevi was a legend and her untimely death shocked everyone to the core. She was in the Middle East celebrating the wedding of one of her relatives. But in a shocking turn of events, she was found dead in her bathtub one morning. She was survived by her two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. And now the Dhadak actress Janhvi has shared the last conversation she had with mum.

During a chat show with Karan Johar, Janhvi talked about hoe Sridevi used to put her to sleep whenever she was at home. Dhadak actress went on to mention how her mother always feed her while they were eating together. Janhvi shared that she was shooting for her debut film ‘Dhadak’ during her mother demise and what was the last conversation she had with Sridevi.

As Sridevi was leaving for Dubai to attend a wedding, Janhvi mentioned how she asked Sridevi to put her to sleep before leaving. Recalling the moment, shared that while her mom Sridevi was busy packing at that time, by the time she finished packing and went to the room of the Dhadak actress, she was half asleep. In the interview, the RoohiAfza actress went on to share that even at that time, she could feel her mother slowly patting her head, and putting her to sleep.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Netflix original series ‘Ghost Stories’ and next will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ which is also starring Kartik Aryan.