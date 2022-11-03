Janhvi Kapoor Shouts At Boney Kapoor After He Shares Her Toilet Habits; Check Out!

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen promoting her up-and-coming film Mili. She is traveling from Mumbai to other cities for promotions. Now her father Boney Kapoor, who is also the producer of her film, is promoting the film on reality shows too.

The film Mili is a survival thriller. It is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Apart from Manoj Pahwa, the film stars Sunny Kaushal in the main role. Notably, the film Mili marks Janhvi’s first professional collaboration with her father.

In the up-and-coming weekend episode of the chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, the father-daughter duo Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will be seen promoting their film Mili. Clips from the show have been released in which Boney Kapoor is seen exposing the actress’ habits, embarrassing her.

He said, “Iske kamre mai jab mai subah jaata hoon, toh kapde bikhare hote hai, toothpaste khula hota hai, mujhe jaakr band karni padhti hai” (Whenever I enter her room in the morning, her clothes are lying everywhere. There is no cap on toothpaste. I put the cap on it).” Boney concluded, “Thankfully, flush khud kar leti.” Janhvi became embarrassed. She shouted , “Pappa.”

Recently, Boney Kapoor said that Janhvi has a sense of humor like her mother (Sridevi). He praised his daughter saying that she is a hardworking actor. Sharing her experience shooting for Mili, the actress said it took a toll on her mental health. She took severe painkillers. The trailer shows Janhvi fighting for her survival after getting stuck in a freezer. Can she save herself? To know we have to wait. The film will be released on November 4.