Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Her Rumored Ex Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Users Ask, ‘Orry Kon Hai Phir’?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most famous actresses of B-Town. She comes in the headlines for her professional life, but at this time the actress is in a discussion about her personal life. Her name has been linked with Orhan Awatramani for quite some time now. A recent video is becoming viral, in which she can be seen with her alleged ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

In the video shared by different social media pages, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen at a party with Shikhar Pahariya. The actress can be seen in a beige plunging neckline dress, over which she teamed up a blazer. On the other hand, Shikhar Pahariya looked dashing in a black jacket. Users are giving their feedback on this. They asked if they are dating or not.

Netizens are confused about this. They commented, “Orry kon hai phir?” “Are bhai dil tod diya apne to,” “I’m damn sure sabki nazrein Boyfriend pr hi hain,” “Ye sab time pass hai shaddi to bde actor se hogi ya kisi moti party wale businessman se,” “Dubara katna h ya kavana h,” “Itni toh hawa nahi phelti jitne inke rumours phelte hain” etc. Once again the speculations about both have started intensifying although Janhvi Kapoor or Shikhar Pahariya have never made any public announcement about this.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The film will be released in 2023. The film Mr and Mrs Mahi is in the pipeline along with Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in Mili.