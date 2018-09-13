Janhvi Kapoor is being favoured by Dharma Productions so much so that we are starting to believe that after Alia Bhatt, Janhvi is Karan Johar’s new favourite girl. She made her acting debut with ‘Dhadak’ which was produced by Karan. Last month when KJo announced his next directorial ‘Takht’, Janhvi Kapoor was one of the many A-listers that made it to the cast of Karan’s mega-budgeted historical drama.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, after ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Takht’, Janhvi will be seen in her third Dharma film which will be based on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of India’s first female combat aviators, who was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war.

“Janhvi has already begun her prep and has met Gunjan to understand her story and observe her mannerisms. The film is expected to go on the floors sometime next year. While Karan is producing the film, a director is yet to be finalised,” the report said.

Very recently, Janhvi was announced as the new face of a popular beauty and cosmetics brand. Her debut film ‘Dhadak’ was a success at the box-office and she received much appreciation for her performance.

Her next film ‘Takht’ will see a 2020 release. The film will be based on the Mughal Dynasty and the plot will revolve around a rivalry between two brothers in the quest to conquer the throne. Apart from Janhvi, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.