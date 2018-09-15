The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most promising actors of the Bollywood industry. Post her grand debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Dhadak’, Janhvi Kapoor has become paparazzi’s favourite. She is clicked every time she steps out of her house.

Recently, she was snapped by paparazzi in Juhu wearing a pink tee and hot pants. Janhvi’s casual look was all about comfort, but it didn’t go well with fans. Now, she is facing the wrath of the social media users for roaming around the city ‘pantless’. Some people said that she has forgot to wear her pants, while the others called her dressing sense disaster.

Check out the picture:

From questioning whether she forgot to wear her pants, copying international celebrities like Kylie and Kendall Jenner to calling out names, the trolls left no chance to troll the actor. One user wrote, “Ordinary girl bhi short drss m achi lagti h pr ye to bakwas lag Rahi h ,iska t-shirt look kuch zada hi over hogya h.” While the other commented, “Looking so odd to display your legs should worn something decent .”

Check out some of the comments:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The film is a period drama and has a stellar star cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar among others. Buzz is that Janhvi will also be essaying the role of woman IAF fighter, Gunjan Saxena in Karan Johar’s next.