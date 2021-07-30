Just when we were busy going on our days on a gloomy Thursday, Jahnvi Kapoor arrived to notch things up on the style front of us. In a recent photo shoot, she was seen dressed up in a gorgeous black dress falling to the floor that features a thigh-high slit for the ultimate tease from Antithesis a gorgeous pairing sparkly Louboutin heels.

Her latest look is reminiscent of the mother of all fashion icons- Audrey Hepburn from the classic Breakfast At Tiffany’s complete with regal black gloves also from Antithesis and a gorgeous hairdo.

She completed her look with opera gloves and rhinestone cuffs. The background was illustrated with a psychedelic pattern, including polka dots, flowers, and a full moon.

The picture of Jahnvi Kapoor was shared on Instagram by photographer Sasha Jairam. Fans showered love on the post. “THIS IS SOOO GOOOOD WHAAAT,” one commented, along with heart-eyes emojis, while another called her ‘beauty in black’. “Jahnviii is magic,” a third wrote. “SHE’S CAST HER SPELL,” a fourth gushed. Adjectives such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘stunning’ were also used to describe her.

Jahnvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. Earlier this week, the film completed three years of its release. To commemorate the milestone, she shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned her post, #Dhadak. Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons, and all of the love.”