Jannat Zubair Danced On ‘Besharam Rang’, Trollers Lashed Out At The Actress

The song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film ‘Pathan’ has been mired in controversy ever since its release. On the one hand, there is a ruckus over the saffron color of Deepika Padukone’s bikini in the song, on the other hand, the fans are liking this song and they are making reels on it. Small screen beauties are also not far behind in making a reel on ‘Besharam Rang’. After many TV actresses, Jannat Zubair Rahmani made a reel on this song, but she came under the target of trolls and people are telling her badly.

Jannat Zubair remains very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans every day. She also makes reels on the latest songs, which go viral within no time. At the same time, Jannat found it difficult to make a reel on the recently released song ‘Pathan’. Jannat is seen doing the hook step of ‘Besharam Rang’ in a black strapless dress. Some people are liking Jannat’s dance on social media, while some did not like it and are trolling her.

Social media users are trolling Jannat Zubair in the name of religion. One user commented, ‘Please don’t spoil our beautiful religion Islam, be afraid of Allah’, while another wrote, ‘It’s Friday, have some shame.’ At the same time, another wrote, ‘Your name does not suit your work’, while another wrote, ‘She cannot be a Muslim.’ People are trolling Jannat badly by commenting like this.

Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist on the small screen. She has been a part of many TV shows like ‘Phulwa’, ‘Tu Aashiqui’ and ‘Kaashi’. Whereas, Jannat was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ and has been a part of many music videos. Recently Jannat has made her debut in the Punjab film industry with ‘Kulche Chole’.