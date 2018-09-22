Share

The love affair of Bhajan samraat Anup Jalota, 65, and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, 28, has set the internet in tizzy. The two raised eyebrows as they entered the twelfth season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ as a couple. They disclosed their relationship status in the premier episode of Bigg Boss 12 and set tongues wagging.

Before entering Bigg Boss 12, this is what Jasleen Matharu said, “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever”.

But is the relationship for real or is it only to establish themselves in the controversial house of Bigg Boss? The question has popped up quite a few times. The couple came under the scanner of housemates from the Day 1 itself and got questioned over the lack of chemistry.

Now, a one-year-old video of Jasleen has surfaced around the internet. In the video, she can be heard saying that she is “single and ready to mingle. Toh kya koi hai, jo mere layak hai aur mera boyfriend banna chahta hai? (So, is there someone capable who can be my boyfriend?) Because I need a sweet, caring and understanding boy.”

So, if this video was taken one year back, was it all fake when Jasleen said that she and Anup Jalota have been dating for past three and half years? Check out the video below:

The news of Jasleen and Anup dating didn’t go down well with her father. In an interview, Jasleen’s father, Kesar Matharu stated, “My relatives are saying you should not let your daughter enter the house. Someone was saying- had she been my daughter, I would have killed her. I don’t believe in such drastic steps. We don’t have any right to take our kids’ life, but if she has made a mistake, she will have to face the repercussions”.

In yet another interview with Aaj Tak, he had shared, “I had no clue about this. I was told they were entering as guru-shishya jodi. She never told me about this. When they made the announcement, my entire family couldn’t believe their eyes. We all got very angry. Within ten minutes, I started getting calls from friends. My wife, while watching the show, got up and went inside. It was very unexpected”. And further added, “He kept coming to our house, but I could never sense there is something cooking between the two. We never came to know when all this started”.

What’s your take on this? Share with us in the comments below!