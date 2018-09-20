It has just been four days since Bigg Boss 13 started but the controversies are brewing like the show is in its last. The grand premiere episode itself began with a revelation that came as a shocker to many. A famous Bhajan singer, Anup Jalota, 65, is dating a 28-year-old singer, Jasleen Matharu and the duo has entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a couple.

The shocking part is that Jasleen’s father, Kesar Matharu had no idea as to what was brewing between his daughter and her music guru. Declaring their relationship status on national television has not gone down well with Jasleen’s family. In an interview recently, Jasleen’s father has made it very clear that he’ll never approve of the relationship.

“No. Never. It’s not possible. If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this. But I will definitely ask my daughter why she did it. If she admits to her relationship with him, I will maintain my distance from them,” he said.

Not only this, Mr Matharu also revealed that he was the one introduced Jasleen to the 65-year-old about three-four years back and had no inkling about the relationship. “No. That’s why I am shocked. He kept coming to our house, but I could never sense there is something cooking between the two. We never came to know when all this started”, he added.

In an earlier interview to News 18, Kesar had tried to defend his daughter. “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society,” he had said.