Like it is truly said, love sees no boundaries, no differences, no caste and no age factor. One such example is the jodi of Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu which has became the talk of the town. Anup Jalota, 65, is one of the most famous bhajan, ghazal singers. He recently entered the Big Boss house with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, 26 and the lovebirds have been a topic of discussion since then.

The two, who have an age gap of 37 years, have been dating for more than three years now. Anup and Jasleen confessed their love and fondness for each other for the first time on national television. Since then, there are a lot of jokes and trolling directed at the jodi.

But here’s the catch – Jasleen’s parents never knew about their relationship. Yes, you read that right! Until the show had started, Jasleen’s father had no idea about his daughter dating Anup Jalota. Recently in an interview, Jasleen’s father, Kesar Matharu commented on her relationship and said, “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on Bigg Boss 12 and I want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show.”

Speaking about trolls, Jasleen’s father shared, “I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity.”

Speaking about online jokes further, he shared, “People do give cheap comment when they see someone flourishing in their life. One needs to face every situation with pride and move on. She should only concentrate on the show and should be completely let everything go and should not be affected with any remark.” And further added, “There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society.”

Looks like this time, India is going to witness one different level of entertainment in the Bigg Boss house!