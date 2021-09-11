Javed Akhtar Lashed Out At The Countries Supporting The Taliban

Famous lyricist Javed Akhtar has once again expressed his opinion on the issue of the Taliban. By tweeting, he has targeted the so-called civilized and democratic countries ready to support the Taliban. He said that every democratic government should refuse to recognize the Taliban. At the same time, the Taliban should be opposed to the oppression of women in Afghanistan.



Javed Akhtar tweeted, ‘Every decent person, every democratic government every civilized society in the world should refuse to recognize and condemn Taliban for their ruthless repression of Afgan women or let’s forget the words like justice, humanity, and conscience.’ In another of his tweets, Javed Akhtar has objected to the statement given by Taliban spokesman Syed Zakirullah on women. ‘The spokesperson of Taliban has told the world that women are not meant to be ministers but to stay at home and bear children but the so-called civilized and democratic countries of the world are willing to shake Talibani’s hand. What a shame.’



In fact, Taliban spokesman Syed Zakirullah made a very objectionable statement about women. When asked why women were not given a place in the Taliban government. Said in response that women’s job is only to produce children, they cannot become ministers. However, there has been an uproar in the country regarding a statement of Javed Akhtar in an interview, Javed Akhtar compared the Taliban to RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Since then Javed Akhtar has been the target of Hindu organizations. Demonstrations are being held in the country to arrest him.

Earlier he had compared RSS with the Taliban. Due to which he had to face a lot of criticism. Javed Akhtar has been giving such statements many times before, due to which he has been caught in controversies many times. Javed Akhtar recently also made fun of Shashi Tharoor’s Hindi, due to which people trolled him. Then his wife Shabana Azmi came and saved him.