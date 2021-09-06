Javed Akhtar Surrounded In Controversy By Comparing RSS With Taliban

Lyricist Javed Akhtar is often surrounded by new controversies. His outspoken words sometimes become so heavy that people even start demanding his arrest. Recently something similar happened. In fact, Javed Akhtar has compared the infamous organization Taliban with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Since then, he has been facing all-round criticism. BJP workers are continuously protesting in front of his house in Mumbai.

During an interview, he said that the mentality of the people who support the RSS is also like that of the Taliban. Those who are supporting the RSS, they should get their mind tested. There is no difference between the organization you are supporting and the Taliban. After this statement of Javed Akhtar, there is a demand for his arrest everywhere. Not only this, a case has also been registered against him. One user wrote on social media, “People in this country are misinterpreting freedom of expression.” At the same time, a user wrote, “If there is such a problem here, then there is no harm in spending a day with the Taliban.”

One user wrote, “You sometimes love Pakistan and sometimes compare Talibanis with RSS. Yes, he introduces his traitor every day, yet he tells himself to be scared.” Another wrote, “Legal action should be taken against this Taliban supporter.”

On some incidents of mob lynching of minorities in India, Akhtar said, “It is a kind of full dress rehearsal of becoming a full-fledged Taliban. They are adopting Taliban antics. They are the same people, only the name is different. The Constitution of India is coming in between their goals and them, but if given a chance, they will cross this boundary.” Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut. Actually, after the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana gave an interview on TV, in which she commented on Javed Akhtar. She had made many allegations against Javed Akhtar. After this, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against Kangana in November 2020. At the same time, the magistrate had issued a bailable warrant against Kangana on March 1, where Kangana got bail on March 25, but this case is still pending.