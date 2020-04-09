Due to coronavirus outbreak , there are many people below the poverty line who are struggling to get one meal a day. Many celebrities have been trying to help the needy by supplying essential food packages to them. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently shared pictures and videos of them distributing food packages to the underprivileged. Jay Bhanushali took to twitter to criticize both Paras and Mahira calling their act a publicity stunt.

Reacting to Paras and Mahira Sharma pictures and videos of distributing food essentials and sharing pictures on social media, Jay Bhanushali wrote,“Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst.”

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Replying to Jay’s tweet, one of the Paras fans lashed out at him, “At least they are distributing food to the poor. What are you doing? Sitting in the comfort of your air-conditioned room and posting gibberish for cheap publicity.” In the tweet, the fan criticised Jay Bhanushali for not doing anything and sitting at home comfortably. While, another fan tweeted, “U mean to say Sir Ratan Tata Hulk Akshay King SRK and Mega Star Salman are just doing this as a PR STUNT And u leave ur phone buddy coz whenever u pick it up u end up Creating a shit..”

At least they are distributing food to the poor. What are you doing? Sitting in the comfort of your air-conditioned room and posting gibberish for cheap publicity 🤣@paras_chhabra #ParasChhabra — Paras Chhabra Army (@paras_army) April 7, 2020

U mean to say Sir Ratan Tata Hulk Akshay King SRK and Mega Star Salman are just doing this as a PR STUNT



And u leave ur phone buddy coz whenever u pick it up u end up Creating a shit. 💩😡😤#MahiraSharma — Mahira Sharma (Mau) (@Mahira_SharmaFC) April 7, 2020