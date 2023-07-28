Jay Bhanushali Labels Greta Gerwig’s Barbie ‘Bawasir’, ‘Isse Buri Picture…’

‘Barbie’ fever is taking the world by storm since the time its trailer was released. There is a lot of excitement among the audiences for this movie. However, talking about the reviews, ‘Barbie’ has opened up to mixed reactions from the audience. After Juhi Parmar, TV actor and host Jay Bhanushali has shared his opinion on the movie.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle where he reviewed Greta Gerwig’s film. He said that he went to watch the movie with his daughter Tara but was really disappointed with it.Jay began by saying,

“‘I want to give you a piece of information. You must have seen videos on the internet where everyone is going to the theater wearing pink to watch the movie ‘Barbie’. I was also one of them. Seeing all the craze, I thought why not take my daughter to watch the film. Believe me Bawasir hai. I am saving you, saving your money and saving your mental balance. Because isse buri picture maine nahi dekhi. It is a super bad film. After watching the movie, it took me two days to make this video. Yeh film na bachcho ke liye hai na badon ke liye.”

The actor said that because he had paid the money for tickets, he somehow tried tolerating it till the end. But his daughter told him within the first 30 minutes that she was feeling sleepy and finding the movie extremely boring. Jay said that Tara was actually judging him for his choice after he took her out to watch this film.