Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter, Tara Gets Brutally Trolled For Reading Namaz, Mahhi Lashes Back!

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are a well-known celebrity couple in the Indian Television industry. The couple are enjoying the best parenthood journey in their lives with children. They gained notoriety individually through their respective Television roles and later garnered attention as a couple. For the unversed, the couple got married in the year 2011. They welcomed kids Khushi and Rajveer after seven years of their marital bliss. It was in 2019 that the couple was blessed with a little girl who they named, Tara. And now their little one, Tara’s video is going viral wherein she is seen reading Namaz. Users were left unimpressed with Tara’s gesture and trolled her brutally. Consequently, like every mother who is protective of her child, Mahhi Vij gave a befitting reply to the trollers.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara trolled for reading Namaz

Taking to their daughter, Tara’s IG handle, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali posted an adorable video wherein Tara was seen reading Namaz. The little munchkin radiated cutesy vibes in a printed Kaftan dress and completed her look with a classic ponytail hairstyle. The doting parents captioned the video as; “Shukran,” with a folded hands emoji.

Netizens react to Tara’s viral video performing Namaz

Tara’s viral video performing Namaz at her home didn’t go well with a certain section of internet users and they trolled her mercilessly. One user mentioned, “Apke natak Ka hissa beti ko maat bnao Hindu hoke ye sab kuch sharam kro”. A second one wrote, “Aaj tk mujhe Tara ki har vedio axi lgi but this is disgusting and disappointing jaha hindu jag rha h apne dharm ki taraf jaa rha Jai Shree Ram bol rha h waha ap apni beti ko ye sikha rhe h Hindu hokar.”

While there were a few internet users who praised Tara’s spiritual gesture and posted love and support for the cute kid.