Jaya Bachchan Calls For Justice In Reaction To Manipur Viral Video, Targets Yogi Aditya Nath!

The most recent famous person on social media to angrily respond to the popular Manipur video is actor and politician Jaya Bachchan. Two months and more ago, a group of males in the state were shown on the more than two-month-old film exposing and sexually harassing two tribal women.

Jaya Bachchan on Manipur Incident

Jaya Bachchan has now conveyed her sorrow in response to the tragedy that happened during the violence in May. She expressed:

“I felt so horrible, I couldn’t watch the full video, she admitted to the press. I was humiliated. Although this occurred in May, it is now becoming viral. However, not a single word of sympathy has been expressed. Safety for women is at stake here. However, you make statements such as, ‘We have chosen 50% women for a panel.’ ‘This is like an elephant’s teeth, Hanthi ke daat hai.’ ”

Jaya was further heard saying: “It’s quite aggravating. Women are the subject of various daily events. Yogi Adityanath Ji never discloses what occurs in UP, hence we are unaware of what goes on there. What is going on with ladies across the entire nation? How demeaning. It makes me really sad. The event has also been denounced by a number of prominent stars, including Suniel Shetty, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

How did Manipur fare?