Jaya Bachchan REACTS to Kunal Nayyar’s Comment On Madhuri Dixit In The ‘Big Bang Theory’

American sitcom The Big Bang Theory has been hit with a legal notice over an episode making derogatory comments about Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. According to the news source, Netflix has been served with a legal notice by political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar.

In the first episode of season two, Kunal Nayyar?s character Raj Koothrapalli compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Madhuri Dixit. He called her a ‘leprous prostitute’.

Kunal Nayyars comment on Madhuri Dixit

When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) compares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Nayyar’s character Raj Koothrapalli responds: “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute”. This comment cited as “derogatory and offensive” by Indian social activist and political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar.

The author-political activist sent a legal notice to Netflix asking them to remove the episode because it is “offensive and defamatory”. He added that such comments “reeked of misogyny” and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against women.

In response to the legal notice, Netflix said in a statement that it does not endorse any derogatory or offensive content and will remove any episodes that violate the company’s community guidelines.

Meanwhile, Indian politician and MP, Jaya Bachchan, has reacted to the controversy. She has called Kunal Nayyar’s comment “insane”.

Jaya Bachchan’s response

The Big Bang Theory is an American comedy television series that ran on CBC from 2007 to 2019. In the first episode of its second season, Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) are arguing. This is over Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

Via a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix, political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar claimed. He said that the characters’ comparisons between Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri DIxit are “offensive and defamatory” and demanded its removal from the platform. In addition, he said that the content promoted sexism and misogyny.

Kunal Nayyar is a British-Indian actor who has been a part of a number of hit movies and TV shows. He plays his role as Rajesh Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory. He is currently working on a new project, Three and a Half, which by Mira Nair.