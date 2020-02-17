Jaya Bachchan’s Reaction When Amitabh Bachchan Was asserted ‘Clinically Dead’ After Coolie Accident

It was on second august 1982 when the legend of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan was injured inadequately. He battled for his life as he was severely injured while shooting for his movie Coolie. From playing enormous roles and exploring the vastness in the depth of the roles, Amitabh Bachchan truly deserves to be the face of the Bollywood, who had his own fair share of vicissitudes to be where he is today!

Movies are not just all about Camera or lights there is a lot of hard work behind it, which includes many efforts. In addition, by far, Big B’s on-set injury has been the most frightening one in history!

It was on August 2, 1982, when by Amitabh Bachchan’s own admission, he was reborn! On the sets of Coolie, while shooting for an intense fight sequence with Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus, Big B was supposed to land on a table, but instead, he misjudged the jump and landed abruptly with the edge hitting his abdominal part causing massive internal hemorrhage and internal bleeding. Mr. Bachchan was then rushed to the hospital and he had to go through multiple surgeries. Amitabh Bachchan was also declared ‘clinically dead’ for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. In fact, for a week or so, he was not responding to any kind of treatment.

On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the Bachchan clan including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan had made an appearance and the host of the show, Simi Garewal made them recall the horrifying incident.

When Simi Garewal asked Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan if they were aware of the gravity of their father’s fatal accident on the sets of Coolie, Shweta, who was then 8-year-old, had replied, “I don’t think we knew how serious he was.” And Abhishek, who was then 6-year-old, retorted, “Much later.” Narrating an incident with Abhishek from that time, Jaya Bachchan had shared, “There was one time when Abhishek had a huge, a very bad Asthma attack. We didn’t know what caused it and then I asked my niece who was in the same class and she said that one boy came and said, ‘Abhishek your father is going to die.’ So you know, maybe he didn’t know what it was but he reacted.”

Revealing her reaction when her brother-in-law told her about Amitabh Bachchan’s condition, Jaya Bachchan had continued, “When I had reached the hospital where my brother-in-law said, “Where were you, we were searching for you? We have been looking for you?” And I said I went home to see kids. Then he sort of took me up, he asked me to be brave and then I am going to tell you. I was like, no it’s not possible, he’s not going to do this. I know it’s not possible. I had the prayer book in my hand, hanuman chalisa. Dr Dastoor passed by and said, ‘It’s only your prayers that’ll help.’ But I couldn’t read it. I couldn’t see what they were doing but I could see that they were pumping his heart, they were giving him injections. And after they gave up, I saw his toe move, and I said, ‘He moved, he moved.’” And then he revived.

When Simi Garewal had asked Jaya Bachchan, what was going inside her during that time, she had retorted, “I think I had just stopped thinking about what could have happened or what can happen. I was sort of always felt that he’ll fight. He’ll overcome all his problems. And because in Bangalore, he was very bad. There were certain things he said to me, that were there in my mind and there was no way that he’s going to let us down. That was the faith I had.”

The injury was very horrified for the entire nation, everyone prayed for Mr. Bachchan to get well soon, and the prayers were listened. To which Amitabh Bachchan wrote, on his blog , “There is sufficient media coverage on those times and days… for me then to elaborate would be boring and repetitious… best then to avoid and be in gratitude and prayer. There is a long history to the events of those times… one that shall not be able to be narrated here… though I do make insincere promises that someday they shall be spoken of.”