Jaya Bhattacharya is one of the most renowned actress in the television world who was last seen in the Netflix crime series Delhi Crime. She rose to fame with the show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This. She is quite active on social media and amidst the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, she has also shared a video with a beautiful message.

Recently, Jaya Bhattacharya took to her Instagram and shared a video of getting her head shaved. By sharing the video on social media she captioned it, “#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation This helps me work more freely & better .” in another video, she can be seen drying her long hairs and saying that she washes her hairs every time she comes home after distributing ration and feeding dogs. Further, she said that it’s now getting difficult to maintain these long hairs. So, she decided to shave his head.

In another video, she mentions that she kept sweating because of the long tresses. “I need to go out to provide food for my driver and so many other people, cannot confine myself to ACs. I will be damned if I need to stop doing all this just to maintain my beauty. It is just hair, wigs exist. Hail wigs! Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways.”