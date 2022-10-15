JDJ10: Karan Johar Says ‘Mai In Galiyon Se Guzar Chuka Hu’ After Watching The Performance For LGBTQ!

Karan Johar was stunned by the performance of contestant Nishant Bhat. He is currently a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Nishant’s performance was dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Through his acting, he reflected their suffering and unacceptability in society. The video promo featured Madhuri Dixit and Karan’s comments on the performance.

In the clip, Nishant is seen rocking a red dupatta and enjoying it while dancing. Then, a door opens and a voice is heard saying, “ye ladka hokar bhi ladkiyon ke kapde pehn raha hai” (He is a boy and still wears women’s clothes). At the end of his performance, he feels bad and cries.

Madhuri Dixit said, ““LGBTQIA + community ko samaj accept karne ke liye ready nhi hota hai. (Society does not easily accept LGBTQIA + community).” Karan Johar reacted, “mai numb hogya tha, kyuki mai unn galiyu se guzar chuka hoon (I got numb because I have been through this).” He wore a black T-shirt. He put a purple jacket over it.

Karan opened up about the plight of the LGBTQIA+ community during The India Today Conclave 2019. He expressed happiness when Article 377 was repealed. He said, “I just woke up and I cried. I cried for the community. I cried at the fact that there was finally freed. There was one love and equal love for our great country to have supported this. It was a historical judgement. I’m so glad that it is finally accepted legally, that you can love who you desire to without any legal pressures on them.”