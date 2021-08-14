On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were caught outside with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The paparazzi finally got the first glimpse of the royal couple’s five-month-old son. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur and Jeh (short for Jehangir) were spotted at father Randhir Kapoor’s home.

Jeh Ali Khan was caught all dressed up in a blue outfit with white stripes on it. Netizens went crazy after Jeh’s first ‘face visible pictures got out in public as earlier nobody was able to capture Jeh from the front. Both Saif and Kareena had decided to not expose him to the media. Fans expressed their love by commenting on a post shared by a fan account. Most of them thought that he looked exactly like his mother, Kareena. “He looks like Kareena Kapoor, her childhood pictures are the same,” one fan wrote, while others described as ‘Lil Bebo’, ‘junior Kareena’ and ‘Xerox copy of Kareena’. “Most gorgeous baby,” another fan wrote.

Kareena also has the same views. In her recently-released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, she has written that Jeh looks like her, while Taimur is a living xerox of Saif. She wrote, “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter.”

In 2016, as soon as Kareena’s elder son Taimur opened his eyes, he got surrounded by controversy. When Kareena and Saif revealed his name, people started criticizing it and compared it to the Turko-Mongol conqueror’s name, Timur. This time the same thing happened too when people came to know that their second child’s name, Jeh is short for Jehangir. People began the trolling and bashing. They claimed that they have named him after the Mughal Emperor.

Earlier this week, Bebo reacted to the trolls who took offense with the name of her younger son. In an interview with India Today, she said, “You know, I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity.”

She further added, “There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”