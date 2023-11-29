Jennifer Aniston Promotes Global Health Support Organization Americares After ‘FRIENDS’ Co-Star Matthew Perry’s Death

Jennifer Aniston took to social media to promote the efforts of Americares, a US organization dedicated to providing health support to the poverty and disaster-stricken in many parts of the world. For the first time after Matthew Perry’s demise, she posted a series of stories on Instagram. Aniston and Perry played buddies in the hit sitcom Friends and remained close for years.

Jennifer Aniston Expresses Gratitude

On “Giving Tuesday,” which falls on November 28, Jen shared an educational video from the non-profit organization about improving mental health care. The former Friends actor called out to her fans and donors to contribute funds to the cause to save lives globally.

The 54-year-old actress reiterated that the organization plans to match the total donations by 8 times during #GivingTuesday. This global generosity movement was started by Americares, established 40 years ago, which supplies necessary medicine, equipment, and crisis support for survivors and frontline workers in 85 countries. Aniston reposted the message and urged her fans and friends to give the gift of health to those in need.

Jen Was Struck with Tragedy After Her Friend’s Death

Matthew Perry’s tragic loss of life shook all his co-stars, and grief-stricken Jen left a heartfelt caption on Instagram, along with pictures of them together. She said Matt “knew how to make people laugh,” and that he said his life depended on laughter. Jennifer Aniston experienced “an insane wave of emotions” as she said goodbye to her old friend.

Incidentally, Mathew Perry, who immortalized the sarcastic Chandler Bing, was battling addiction and substance abuse for a long time. He was candid about his struggles in “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” the memoir he released in 2022. Following the drug misuse and chain smoking, he face severe illnesses, including Narcotic Bowel Syndrome – colon rupture. Perry drowned in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles on October 28 this year.

Jennifer Shares the Last Message Received from Matthew

Last week, Jen shared a message that Matthew had sent her and revealed that she had been going over it. “He just sent it out of nowhere, and it made my day,” she said. All 6 of the Friends cast, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jen, and Perry were tight, according to her. The first couple of weeks after his death were tough for her as she was pouring over their old pictures and texts, laughing and crying all the while. She ends the note that she could almost hear him say, “Could I BE any crazier?”