Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney, A Big Congratulations To The Couple!

Congratulations are pouring over Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence as the Oscar winner got pregnant with her husband.

From a Mother to Mommy, 31 years old Jennifer Lawrence and her 37 years old husband Cooke Maroney seem to be expecting their first baby, and confirmations have been made by the rep of the actress.

The big announcement from Lawrence and Maroney comes around a couple of years after their wedding. The beautiful couple got hitched in a magical and dreamy ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island in the year 2019. The wedding was an intimate one with 150 guests, and also included some famous celebrities like Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Amy Schumer, Nicole Richie, Adele, Joel Madden, Sienna Miller, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Ashley Olsen, who altogether came out for celebrating the couples’ love.

All the guests invited to the wedding partied the whole night at the astounding Belcourt of Newport, a historic mansion at the beachside designed to look like the Versailles Pad of Louis XIII. The beautiful bride chose to wear a Dior wedding gown as she was already the face of the incredible fashion house since the year 2012, mostly for the perfume JOY.

The love story of the beautiful couple began in the year 2018 and both Lawrence and Maroney seemed to be set up by Laura Simpson, Jennifer’s best friend. Cooke Maroney is the director of the Gladstone art gallery in New York popping the question after just a matter of eight months. At the time of dating, Jennifer also came off with another remarkable year for her shining career.

In 2018, Lawrence was seen starring in the spy thriller movie “Red Sparrow“, and the year next, she donned her bodysuit in the blockbuster “X-Men: Dark Phoenix“. Since that year, the actress has been taking a small break from her career for focusing on her personal life, and political engagement as well.