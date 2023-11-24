Jennifer Lawrence Smartly Handles Wardrobe Malfunction At Saks Holiday Lighting Event

The Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence has done it once again. She smartly handles a wardrobe malfunction during her recent speech at Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday event on November 20 in New York. Fans can’t stop gushing over her quick, smart and professional stance.

Beauty with brains: Jennifer Lawrence’s smart interpretation of the minor wardrobe malfunction

A self-proclaimed pizza lover, Jennifer Lawrence was recently in New York city on November 20th to kick off Saks Fifth Avenue’s festive lighting event. She was there to promote Dior’s ‘Carousel of Dreams’ holiday display.

The wardrobe malfunction happened when she began with her speech. When she cringed at the screechy loud sound of the microphone, her black belt cracked and snapped open right on cue. Her stance on the situation is a testament of taking light of heavy situations.

‘I’m so sorry,’ Jennifer exclaimed, bringing her hands to her mouth in horror. ‘That was so loud – my belt popped off!’ She waived the unfortunate moment off with a shy laughter.

Known for her enchanting demeanor despite a history of such mishaps, the Hunger Games actor took the moment in stride and continued with grace and eloquence.

‘I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now. Looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays.’ The event also included fireworks.

Jennifer gave the speech in front of the store. Alongside her were Saks CEO Marc Metrik and the CEO of Christian Dior, Delphine Arnault.

J. Law is a long standing brand ambassador of Dior. The lighting event was the first time that the retailer collaborated with the French fashion brand.

Along with Lawrence, the event took off with other stars like Nina Dobrev, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexandra Daddario, Rachel Zegler, and Ashley Park.

Jennifer Lawrence Dior ensemble

J. Law looked stunning in Dior’s Spring–Summer 2024 ensemble.

Her look sported a white button-up top with turned-up collar layered over with a black wool coat, a pleated black silk skirt, and stiletto boots. She finished her look with a thin black belt, a silver chain bracelet, eye-catching stud earrings and a leather Cruz Headband from Jennifer Behr.

It’s not the first time though that the No Hard Feelings star is seen sporting a Dior outfit. She has a carousel of her own red carpet moments.

The Don’t Look Up star captivated the audience at Cannes Film Festival in a bespoke cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown back in March. The outfit came with a wrap-around shawl, scalloped neckline, long pleated skirt and flip flops.

In 2022, she donned a classic black gown at Gotham Awards. Even her wedding gown was designed and stored in a private guest room by Dior.

The history itself is enough to speak of the long promising future Jennifer and Dior will continue to share.

Fans applaud J. Law’s professional stance

33-years old Jennifer’s look of horror, right after her belt popped off, has gone viral. Fans can’t stop going bananas over the Red Sparrow actor’s smart tactic of handling such an unfortunate malfunction.

A perfect quip popped on Instagram. ‘Never waist a moment’ while a TikTok user commented, ‘I mean the fit looks better without the belt anyway.’

Jennifer Lawrence next movie line-ups

Jennifer Lawrence next movies include ‘Burial Rites’, the remake of ‘East of Eden’, the biopic about Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers and ‘Mob Girl’.

Other projects in pipeline are ‘Die, My Love’ and yet-to-be-titled collaboration with the actor and comedian, Amy Schumer.