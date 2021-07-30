Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck , Confirms Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their relationship Instagram-official. After months of keeping fans guessing, Jennifer removed all shreds of doubt about her status with Ben with an Instagram post.

Jennifer Lynn Lopez (born July 24, 1969), also known by her nickname J.Lo, is an American singer, actress, and dancer.

In 1991, Lopez began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993. For her first leading role in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name, Lopez became the first Latin actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. She went on to star in Anaconda (1997) and Out of Sight (1998), and established herself as the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood.

Lopez ventured into the music industry with her debut studio album On the 6 (1999), which helped propel the Latin pop movement in American music, and later starred in the psychological horror The Cell (2000). With the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001, Lopez became the first woman to have a number-one album and film in the same week. Her 2002 release, J to the L–O! The Remixes became the first remix album in history to debut atop the US Billboard 200. Later that year, she released her third studio album This Is Me… Then and starred in the film Maid in Manhattan.

It appears Bennifer is a thing again, officially. Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez made the renewal of her relationship with actor Ben Affleck official in her own style.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRuRLW1p1Co/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She shared a few photos of her 52nd birthday on Instagram. One of those photos featured JLo and actor Ben Affleck kissing.

About Ben Affleck.

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt (born August 15, 1972) is an American actor, film director, producer, screenwriter. His accolades include two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. He began his career as a child when he starred in the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi (1984, 1988).

He later appeared in the independent coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused (1993) and various Kevin Smith films, including Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997), and Dogma (1999).

Affleck gained wider recognition when he and childhood friend Matt Damon won the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Good Will Hunting (1997), which they also starred in. He then established himself as a leading man in studio films, including the disaster film Armageddon (1998), the war drama Pearl Harbor (2001), and the thrillers The Sum of All Fears and Changing Lanes (both 2002).

Fans And Followers are Excited as Bennifer is back with a bang on her 52nd Birthday.