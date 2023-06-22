Jennifer Stone Reveals That Selena Gomez Turned Down A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Spinoff!

Jennifer Stone, the star of Wizards of Waverly Place, recently revealed that Selena Gomez reportedly turned down the show’s spinoff. Jennifer recently opened up about the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series that never happened because Selena Gomez declined the role. Continue reading to learn more.

Following the success of the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, actor David DeLuise hosted a podcast called Wizards of Waverly Pod. He rose to prominence as Jerry Russo in the hit sitcom. Jennifer Stone, who acted Harper Finkle in the Disney series, was invited to DeLuise’s latest episode of it.

In Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo and Jennifer Stone’s Harper Finkle’s friendship was something that every adolescent admired. In the show, the two set best friend goals and left everyone in awe of their bond.

Selena Gomez Declined A Spinoff Series Of Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Jennifer Stone revealed on the latest episode of Wizards of Waverly Place Pod that after Wizards of Waverly Place wrapped in 2012, Disney proposed an idea for an Alex and Harper spin-off. The friendship between Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo and Jennifer Stone’s Harper Finkle in the popular sitcom made quite a stir at the time. A show based on their friendship would have gotten a lot of attention. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, reportedly turned down the offer.

“I get it, she had a million other things going on and she wanted to move forward,” the actor-turned-nurse explained. To be honest, I wanted to move forward as well. It would have been fantastic in retrospect, but where we both were at the time — like, we just wanted to explore other things.”

While the spinoff might probably have been an excellent idea, Stone stated that Selena Gomez has had a lot on her plate over over a decade as well as that both of them wanted to advance their careers.

“Looking back, it would have been great,” she said, “but the thing is, where we both were at the time, we just wanted to explore other things.”Selena began her career as a child on the show Barney and Friends from 2002 to 2004. She continued to do small gigs and later entered the music industry through Disney. Along with starring in Wizards of Waverly Place, the singer-actress has signed on for the soundtrack.

Selena Gomez Made An Appearance On Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez previously appeared as a guest on Wizards of Waverly Pod. She reflected on the past and stated that she had been the happiest in her life during the show.

After finishing Only Murders In The Building, Gomez is currently filming the new series Emilia Perez. She also hinted at a new album being released soon.