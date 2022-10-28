Jennifer Tilly Says, “Shooting Sex Scenes Is A Great Opportunity To Get Naked With Someone Besides Your Partner”

Actress and poker player Jennifer Tilly revealed in an interview with The Independent that she loved shooting sex scenes in films. Actress Jennifer Tilly made many interesting revelations about her choice.

During the interview, Actress Jennifer said “I know actors are meant to say, ‘Oh, sex scenes are awful! It’s always a terrible day to have to get through,’… But I love sex scenes! Who wouldn’t love sex scenes? It’s an opportunity to get n*ked and fool around with somebody that’s not your partner.”

“And all the people standing around that makes it even more fun!” Jennifer Tilly told The Independent: “Women are so used to being sexualised in movies, and I felt like I’d played that character before. She’s like an iceberg, where you just see the tip of it. Most of the iceberg is underneath the water, and very dangerous to passing ships.”

“I liked that it was all subterfuge with her, and the sexuality she exhibited was a tool to get what she wanted. I guess if you’re an amateur psychiatrist, she’s sort of a parallel to the characters that I’ve played in Hollywood. When I first came here, I would wear s*xy outfits and be this other person, but it wasn’t who I was in real life. I’m actually very prudish!”

63-year-old Jennifer is working as an actress in the Hollywood film and television industry from 1983 till date. Jennifer gave sex scenes in the 1996 American neo-noir crime thriller film. Jennifer also starred in the movie Bride of Chucky her sex scenes in that film also memorable. Who was very much liked at that time? Apart from acting, Jennifer is also a well-known poker player. Jennifer’s father was also a noted poker player. Jennifer has also been the winner of the 2005 World Series of Poker, Ladies Only Event. Jennifer is currently in a relationship with Irish-American professional poker player Phil Laak since 2004.