Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor Eliminated From Semi-Finals, Fans Shocked

TV’s popular dancing celebrity reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is now heading towards its finale and the recently streamed episode marked the semi-final round. In which Nia Sharma, who is considered to be the strongest contender for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 trophy, had to look for a way out.

On the other hand, the sudden eviction of another strong contestant Niti Taylor has also given a double blow to the fans. Now Niti Taylor has also expressed her reaction on this sudden elimination.

The elimination of two strong contestants Nia and Niti Taylor from the semi-final round of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has left the fans shocked and disappointed. Along with this, while talking on this, Niti Taylor’s pain also came to the fore.

In fact, after Nia Sharma’s eviction, a big twist was seen when Nishant Bhatt and Faizu got equal votes, in such a situation, based on the format of the show, the judges had to evict Niti Taylor. After this decision of the judges, the actress was quite surprised by her eviction and even more she was shocked by Nia’s eviction.

Talking about Niti Taylor said that Nia was being seen as the winner of the show, while talking about herself she says that I did not expect this, but I am very happy with my journey in the show. Enjoyed a lot and I have also seen a lot of improvement in my dance moves. Along with this, he also thanked his dancing partner and choreographer Akash Thapa.

Niti Taylor further said she is very sad that she is no longer a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but coming on this dancing platform is like a dream come true for her.