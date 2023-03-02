Jhoothi, Shraddha Kapoor Raises Temperature In A Dreamy Blue Saree Look. Checkout The Pics Here!

In order to promote her forthcoming movie with Ranbir Kapoor, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar,” Shraddha Kapoor is now quite busy. Shraddha recently made a stunning appearance, looking like a ‘Husn-Pari’ in a satin saree with a little blouse right out of a fairytale movie, and we can’t stop swooning over her pretty looks. The actors aren’t leaving any stone unturned while marketing and talking about their blockbuster.

On the Indian Idol set, the actress was stepping out to promote her movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir Kapoor, who also appeared in the movie, visited the reality singing competition set. Shraddha can be seen in a blue sari that resembled Sridevi’s famous ensemble from the song Kate Nahin Kat Te from the movie Mr. India. She wore her hair down and complemented the saree with a diamond necklace. At the promotional event, Ranbir was seen sporting a casual outfit.

Click Here To Watch Her Looks

The Ashique 2 fame took her Instagram and shared a series of pictures that increases the temperature of the internet. While sharing the pics, the actress captioned, “Jhoothi ne aasmaan hi lapet liya.” However, the actress was first seen in a lavishing saree but later changed her look. After mesmerizing the audience in a blue satin saree, later in the evening, she changed into a jazzy costume. She was photographed by photographers while donning a pink top, a golden yellow skirt, and a bow-like item that was fastened around her waist. With more than 78 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha is one of the most popular Indian actresses. Her adorable smile and elegant attire are frequently lauded by her admirers.