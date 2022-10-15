Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognisable As He Shaves Beard And Moustache; Fans Give Mixed Reactions!

Johnny Depp debuted a new look as he embarked on a tour with his friend Jeff Beck in New York City. The actor looked unrecognizable as he ditched his famous mustache and beard for a brand new clean-shaven look. Fans had mixed reactions to the drastic change in his look and even wondered if the actor did it for a new film.

Several fans took to social media to share pictures of Johnny in his new look as he signed autographs for them during his US tour. A blue-striped baker’s hat and large sunglasses covered most of his face. Also sporting long hair, the actor smiled to greet his fans.

Fans shared pictures of Johnny playing Luke in concert. While some liked his new look, others said the bearded look suited him better. They commented, “Looking good Johnny Depp,” “I am not used to his shaven look. I always feel something is missing in the photos, I guess it was just his ‘stache and beard,” “Why did Johnny shave his beard again? Is he for a new role?”

He looks so tall here lol @ Deppcollection ig story. Looking good Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/SQKya4kFZO — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) October 12, 2022

Earlier this month, he kicked off his nationwide US tour with Jeff Beck in Washington DC. Attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, who represent Johnny in his defamation suit against Amber Heard, attended a concert in Washington DC. Pictures posted on social media showed them hanging backstage with VIP passes.

There was speculation that Johnny was dating Camille. The attorney denied the rumours after the trial, revealing that she is in a relationship with someone else. New reports have surfaced that Johnny is dating attorney Joel Rich, separate from the defamation case.