Join Dente91 And Upgrade Your Oral Care Routine Into An Oral Beauty Experience

Interview with Ms. Paridhi Singh, Co-Founder, Frimline Pvt. Ltd.

Frimline Private Limited is a health and consumer goods organization created with a purpose to instill innovation in the field of Nutraceuticals and FMCG through high quality products. Dente91, the FMCG brand of Frimline aspires to bring in an oral revolution by creating oral care products that make taking care of oral health a safe and delightful experience. Dente91 is currently a rapidly growing brand in the oral care category.

Frimline’ s Co-Founder Ms. Paridhi Singh gets candid with Women’s Era about the inspiration for Dente91 She Toothpaste, the first ever toothpaste in India, specially created to support and augment women’s oral health.

How did you come up with the idea for Dente91 She Toothpaste?

As a child I never looked forward to brushing my teeth. (laughs). Luckily my parents were very much particular regarding regular oral hygiene habits and drilled the good habit of making sure I’d always brush, floss and rinse my teeth twice every day.

The idea of specialized oral care for women was born when I was in the university. I did some research for one of my projects and found that women are more prone to oral health problems due to hormonal changes. Due to hormonal fluctuations that happen during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, lactation and menopause women have an increased sensitivity to oral health problems. Thus came the inspiration of creating Dente91 She – specialized toothpaste for women.

What’s special in Dente91 She Toothpaste?

Dente91 She Toothpaste is the first-of-its-kind toothpaste in India specially created to protect as well as augment women’s oral health. It contains Folic acid (Vitamin B9), Vitamin B6, Vitamin E and Vitamin D3 which helps to support women’s oral health across her lifespan. It is also powered with endogenous ingredients; Nano Hydroxyapatite and Lactoferrin. These ingredients are naturally present in the human body offering protection but gets depleted due to ageing and illness. Dente91 boosts the power of these lost components and the inherent power of the oral cavity.

Tell us more about the revolutionary ingredients in Dente91 She Toothpaste.

Excess fluoride exposures can have deleterious effects on the expecting mother and fetus and is associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes. We choose to exclude fluoride from the products which, sometimes; if consumed in excess may lead to dental fluorosis. With traditional toothpastes, sometimes excess fluoride ingestion may be linked to dental fluorosis, a condition that causes tooth enamel to become discoloured. Dente91 She Toothpaste is fluoride free and is created with endogenous ingredients including Nano Hydroxyapatite which helps to remineralize teeth, prevent hypersensitivity, reduce plaque and is effective against gingivitis.

Lactoferrin in the toothpaste is a multifunctional protein with Antimicrobial and Anti-inflammatory properties. It is also free from harmful ingredients such as Fluoride, Paraben, SLS, Gluten, Peroxide, Triclosan making it ideal for long term use. Dente91 She Toothpaste comes in a refreshing Cinnamon – Ginger flavour. And that’s not all. Dente91 She Toothpaste is safe for pregnant women and the fetus. (As per Clinical Human and In-Vitro Teratogenicity studies)

Oh! That’s quite a story. Tell us about brand Dente91.

Yes. Every brand has a story that brings it to life! Dente91 too has one, which is more than just a narrative. It is a journey of bringing an oral evolution in India. Oral hygiene is an area of health concern in India. Do you know that 80% of the adults and 50% of the children in India are suffering from oral health issues? Not just that, oral health disorders, such as periodontitis, are associated with many disease processes, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, Alzheimer disease, respiratory infections, as well as osteoporosis of the oral cavity.

This is where Dente91 comes into play. Created with a clear understanding of the mechanisms behind a healthy mouth and with an aspiration of bringing the best oral hygiene practices, our range of oral care products are specially formulated with powerful ingredients to kill bad breath, remineralize teeth and restore enamel which will augment your oral hygiene.

Tell us about the company’s product innovations and strategic direction.

Following the successful launch of Dente91 Cool Mint Toothpaste, we have launched other variants in the Indian market. Dente91 Anti-Stain Expert toothpaste that removes stains by 63% and whitens teeth by 80% in just 3 days by brushing twice daily. We also have recently launched a Coffee flavoured toothpaste, a treat for coffee lovers.

What are some of the sector’s key challenges?

Toothpastes account to roughly around 70% of the total oral care market. Price wars, pressure on profit margins and high marketing expenses are a few challenges we face.

And what about the opportunities.

Health and nutrition based products had a massive uptick during the pandemic. We worked hard on converting that challenge into an opportunity. We are currently exploring opportunities to expand our direct and indirect distribution channels while also widening the basket of opportunities. We will look into the unresolved issues of the consumer and come up with resolutions.

Finally, what is the brand’s vision?

For us, every smile matters. Realizing poor oral hygiene can affect overall health leading to long term health issues, Dente91 was created focusing on bringing the best oral hygiene practices. With ‘91’ representing India, Dente91 aspires to bring in an oral evolution in the country. We want you to be proud of your smiles.

