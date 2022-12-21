‘Junior Jaya Bachchan’: Netizens Troll Anushka Sharma For Causing Unnecessary Traffic Jam In Bandra; Watch!

Actress Anushka Sharma was in the news for calling out a brand. The brand used her picture without her permission. Later, it became a collaboration between the actress and the brand.

Last night, she attended a brand event in the city. She had actually hinted at the same just a day earlier, leaving her fans curious. Her announcement on social media confused many. However, she went to attend the event. She met a fan and it created a lot of ruckus on the streets.

A video was posted by a paparazzi account. In the video, Anushka Sharma was seen arriving in a flashy car. However, the video became viral. The NH-10 actress was called out for causing unnecessary traffic on the road.

Netizens commented, “Hello jr jaya bachchan ji,” “Police yeh log ko kuch nhi kehti full traffic jam,” “Yeh kuch actor aur actresses kaise se hai. Ekum moody aur matlabi. Jab apna kaam hoga toh camere ke aage sab karenge. Media ko bula bula kar meethi -meethi baatey verna muh chupa lenge… ek pose tak nhi dete.”

Some more users wrote, “Pata nhi chalta why to give so much attention to celebrities….instead th eone u need to praise is god , family and inventors ..it’s useless going behind filmstars,” “The whole Linking was jam , Unnecessary traffic” etc.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is away from the screens for a while now. But she will be back soon. The actress is getting ready for the release of Chakda Express on Netflix. She kept her fans updated by sharing her prep as well as BTS videos from the film.