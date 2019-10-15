Kabir Singh Inspired TikTok Star Ki**s A Girl; Director Sandeep Vanga Says ‘My Film Don’t Endorse M***er’

Share

Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani’s starrer Kabir Singh are in the limelight once again. The film has already been criticized by several times. Even after the film has become the highest-grossing movie of the year, still, there are constant debates and discussions about the implications of Bollywood characters that are taking place.

Recently, the news of a TikTok Star name, Ashwani Kumar who has reportedly killed the flight attendant and the reason behind this crime was the film, Kabir Singh. It is said that Kumar, who is usually known for mimicking villains, was inspired by Kabir Singh’s character.

The man was already ‘wanted’ for three murders in Uttar Pradesh earlier. After he committed suicide last week, the Police investigated the whole case and found that he was highly impressed by Shahid’s character in Kabir Singh and often seen posted images and dialogues from the film.

Recently, the news has reached the director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he reacted on the same and was quoted by saying that he feels sorry for the girl and the family who had to go through this mishap. He told Mid-Day, “I feel sorry for the girl and her family. Unfortunately, people have lost their lives.”

Director Reddy further quoted by the saying, that his films do not endorse murder, not even Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. He said, “As filmmakers, we are responsible for our work and need to consider the repercussions too, but never have my films endorsed killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy the Telugu original never supported murder.”

In a recent interview with the daily, Sandeep mentioned, he was shocked to know about the matter and felt sorry for the victim. He further said, that his film Kabir Singh has nothing to do with the incident as neither his story nor the protagonist ever ‘endorsed murder’ in the film. He further explained that people like Ashwani are mentally disturbed and often look up to Bollywood celebrities, politicians to find satisfaction in their deeds. “If you see Shahid’s character in the film, he is a self-destructive person who is harming himself more than anyone else.”