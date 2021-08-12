Kajal Agarwal’s Desi Look, check out the photos!

Kajal Agarwal is an Indian Actress, born on 19 June 1985. She worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films and has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards South. Kajal’s debut with Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…in 2004 and she entered in Telugu Cinema with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam, 2007.

She is one of the highly paid actresses of South Indian cinema. Her simple sober beauty and innocent charming smile will make anybody’s hearts fall in for her. Kajal Agarwal ruling the south industry for more than a decade. Last year in October, she tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. Her admirable outfits and wedding events made the headlines.

Agarwal’s latest photoshoot will make you crazy. Kajal’s effortless beauty and style make her apart from others. This prettiness may be the reason for 24/7 being ready to be clicked and captured in pretty and candid avatars.

Kajal prefers a “Desi Look” in pastel green frock suit with matched green Kundan light-weighted Chocker set and few rings in her fingers. Light nude makeup with pink lipstick and small red Bindi on the forehead is worked as the ornaments. A big red rose as tika on her head will grab your attention towards it and you will not be going to ignore, follow it for your next grooming.

Kajal posted her photos along with some ladies on her official Instagram account. In the photos it looks like a ceremony organized to bless her, kajal received the wishes in the form of gifts from the fellows. Her Mehandi wale haath also makes the headlines. Mommy’s are so special, made of some other material. Don’t you think? she added as the captions in her photos. Her, simple desi look praised by the fans and have lots of comments on her photos which make it viral within few hours.