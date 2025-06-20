Kajol Recalled Time When She Had Lost Her Faith In God And Started Questioning The Existence of God, Deets Inside

These days, Bollywood actress Kajol is busy promoting her film ‘Maa’. She recently recalled the time when she had lost faith in God. This went on for a week and was a very stressful period. Then she composed herself, that maybe the universe had something else in mind, and something else was written in her fate, which is why all this must have happened.

Kajol

Let us tell you that Kajol recently gave an interview in which, when she was asked if she had ever questioned the existence or justice of God, the actress said without hesitation that she had done so. She said, ‘Yes, of course.’ She further said, ‘There came a moment in my life when everything I believed in, all my faith and prayers, all seemed useless.’

Kajol

The actress said that all this lasted for about a week. It was a period of questions, sadness, and emotional stress. The actress explained her fear and said, ‘It was not easy. I was really struggling. Then I thought that maybe there would be a reason. Maybe it was not fate. Maybe the universe had something else in mind.’

Kajol

If we talk about the film ‘Maa’, then let us tell you that it is directed by Vishal Furia. Its producers are Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. This mythological horror movie is releasing on 27 June 2025 in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages. Kajol recently made a statement that Ramoji Film City is ‘the most haunted place’. Her statement started a controversy, and people are angry with her, especially Hyderabadis.