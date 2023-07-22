Kajol Reveals Her ‘Papa’ Wished To Name Her After A Luxury Car, But Her Mom Was Against It!

Bollywood actress, Kajol’s name resonates with charm, talent and grace. Kajol made her debut in Bollywood at the age of seventeen in the romantic drama, “Bekhudi” in 1992. The diva portrayed remarkable acting prowess and an ability to emote with depth, earning widespread praise from the fans and audience. The actress has been the talk of the town for her role in Lust Stories 2 and her performance as a lawyer in the series, The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. Recently, the actress disclosed how her father wished to name her daughter after a luxury car. Yes, Kajol’s father, Shomu Mukherjee decided to name his daughter after a car. Read on to know the hidden story behind Kajol’s name.

Kajol’s father wanted to name her daughter after a car

In one of the recent interviews circulating online, Kajol revealed the controversial suspense and story behind her name. Kajol opined that her father, Shomu Mukherjee thought of naming her as Mercedes instead of Kajol. The actress feels grateful for her mother who pitched in and didn’t let her name, Mercedes. In the words of Kajol:

“Yeah he did, he tried very hard but my mom just gave him that look and said, ‘No!’.”

Kajol reveals how she got her real name amid father’s wish to name her Mercedes

Mentioning how she got her name, the actress stated that her grandma had a diary in which she used to write her children’s names. Kajol’s grandma used to call her son, Shomu Mukherjee- ‘Kajol Da’ and this is from where the actress got her name, Kajol. The actress stated:

“Actually, oddly enough, it was written in his (Shomu Mukherjee) mother’s diary. So my grandmother had a diary where she wrote all the names of her children. She wrote all her son’s names and daughter’s names in it and she wrote down whatever she thought their children’s names would be and she used to call my father ‘Kajol da’. So, that’s how I came to be named Kajol.”

For the unversed, Kajol’s father expired in the year 2008 after facing a critical cardiac arrest.