Kajol Says Saroj Khan Once Wanted To Slap Her And Saif Ali Khan For THIS Reason; Story Inside!

Bollywood actress Kajol is currently in limelight for her upcoming projects ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ and Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. Recently, in an interview, the actress shared that she cannot relate to two things ‘sexy and shyness’ at the same time.

Kajol said that she is dependent on her directors for bringing out the same on screen. Along with this, she recalled how late choreographer Saroj Khan was very angry with her and Saif Ali Khan during the song ‘Honthon Pe Bas’ and wanted to slap them.

Kajol shares an interesting anecdote

In a conversation with ‘Radio Nasha’, Kajol talked about her experience of shooting the song ‘Honthon Pe Bas’ with Saif. She began by stating, “There are two emotions- ‘sexy’ and ‘shame’. I cannot relate to these feelings. When someone tells me to blink my eyelids and act shy, I just don’t understand it. Everyone has a different idea about ‘lust’ and it is a subjective emotion. I can never do it on my own and depend on my directors most of the time.

Recalling her time from the shoot of the song ‘Honthon Pe Bas’ with Saif, Kajol disclosed that Saroj Khan got very angry with her as she could not stop laughing while shooting for this sensuous song. She quoted, “You need to know how much Saroj ji wanted to beat us for ‘Hothon Pe Bas…’. Saif and I couldn’t stop laughing. She used to say, ‘You’re not taking it seriously, you’re a ill-mannered kids’.

Let us tell you that ‘Honthon Pe Bas’ is a hit song from the film ‘Yeh Dillagi’. The 1994 film starred Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leads.

For the unversed, the premiere of ‘Lust Stories 2’ is set to happen on Netflix on 29 June 2023. The series features Amrita Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tilottama Shome, and Vijay Varma in leads.