Kajol Shares Nysa’s Hilarious Reaction When She Angrily Told Her: ‘Jab Tum Maa Banogi Tab Pata Chalega’

Bollywood actress Kajol has been vocal through her actions about striking a balance between her professional commitments and motherly duties. Kajol seeks to impart profound principles to her daughter, Nysa, teaching her the significance of being grounded. As Nysa Devgan enters adulthood, Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s parenting style has evolved to accommodate her increased freedom. While promoting her web series, The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, Kajol disclosed how her daughter, Nysa reacted to her comment, ‘Jab tum maa banogi tab pata chalega‘. Check out Nysa’s hilarious reaction!

Kajol reveals Nysa’s reaction to her furious comment

Recently, Kajol in a media interaction disclosed that her mother, Tanuja always wished to get a granddaughter like her daughter, Kajol. Inspired by her mother’s sayings, Kajol too wished for the same and told her daughter, Nysa:

“Jab tum maa banogi tab pata chalega.” To this, Nysa responded hilariously. Imitating her daughter, Kajol said:

“I told the same to my daughter, Nysa that I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself. To this she told me, ‘No, I’m having sons because I don’t think I can handle a daughter like me’. I was like well now you know Nysa, now you know.”

When Kajol opened up about Nysa’s party pictures

It is not unknown that Nysa Devgan often gets papped partying with her close friends. While, Nysa’s attitude disturbs a few internet users, Nysa’s parents seem unaffected by it. Kajol in one of the latest interview with Hindustan Times was asked how she feels about the fame, Nysa is receiving these days. The actress mentioned:

“I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

Kajol further clarified netizens’ remark on Nysa’s cosmetic surgery. Responding to the same, the mother confessed that Nysa has not underwent any sort of surgery. Rather she follows a healthy skin care routine and applies face mask thrice a week.