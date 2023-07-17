Kajol Takes A Dig At Pathaan’s Box Office Collections; Says: ‘Want To Ask Shah Rukh’

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are the two renowned Bollywood celebrities who have appeared in several Bollywood films. They are known for their exceptional on-screen chemistry. Both Shah Rukh and Kajol have delivered numerous films in collaboration including, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Baazigar”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” commonly known as DDLJ etc. Their on-screen chemistry, combined with their impeccable acting skills has made them the most admired duo among audiences. However, a recent interview of Kajol and SRK is going viral on the internet wherein the actress is seen interrogating Shah Rukh regarding the box office earnings of his blockbuster film, ‘Pathaan’. Consequently, Kajol’s question has sparked controversy after she expressed her desire to know the ‘actual’ box office collection of Pathaan.

Kajol questions the authenticity of ‘Pathaan’ box office collection

In a recent viral video, Kajol has been asked if she would like to question Shah Rukh Khan to which she responded, “What should I ask him? Everything he has, I would tell him how much did actually Pathaan make?”.

The candid question has sparked controversy among several netizens. Fans are in wonders about Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship status. While Kajol’s question raised eyebrows among fans, there were a few who suggested Kajol to ask about Pathaan’s success from her brother-in-law, Aditya Chopra.

For the unversed, it was Aditya Chopra’s Production House, Yash Raj Films, which produced the movie, Pathaan. One user claimed that Kajol is mocking fun at SRK and is doubtful regarding the authenticity of Pathaan’s box office collection.

Users react to Kajol’s Straight-forward question

While there a few internet users who crossed boundaries and criticized Kajol, others simply praised her. A certain section of the fans observed Kajol’s happiness for SRK and his latest success and accomplishment with Pathaan. If reports are to be considered, the distinguished Bollywood duo is expected to collaborate in a new project. However, the news is yet to be made confirmed. Fans are waiting to experience their appealing chemistry after an indefinitely long period.